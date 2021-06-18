On May 27, millions of fans across the globe were left teary-eyed when the much-awaited reunion of Friends aired. Hosted by comedian James Corden, the 100+ minutes episodes saw the show’s leading stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry get nostalgic, talk about how the show impacted its viewers and a lot more.

The hit sitcom’s fever isn’t dying, and we have now come across a fun video of the six together – all thanks to Corden. During the recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corden host had his famous Carpool Karaoke and Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa, Matt, David, and Matthew singing their show’s theme song. Scroll down and check it out!

A while ago, The Late Late Show with James Corden took to Twitter and posted a fun video of James teasing fans with a fun video of the Friends stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, cruising around the Warner Bros. studio in a golf cart. This is the same place where the sitcom was filmed, and it was beautiful seeing the case crooning the theme song of Friends while enjoying their ride.

The video begins with the six Friends star seated in the golf cart while James rides them around. It sees Jennifer Aniston hugging Lisa from behind while Corden says, “We are all together in car, so I was wondering if it was okay with you if we could listen to some music.” On getting a positive response from all, the host begins playing the theme song of Friends. While all start giggling, Aniston is seen catching her head as she chuckles.

Check out the video of Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa, Matt, David, and Matthew singing the theme song of Friends here:

The cast of Friends do a little impromptu CART-pool Karaoke. pic.twitter.com/4bvF1TMoiS — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 17, 2021

I bet you have a smile on your face!

Post the carpool, the group headed towards the Central Perk stage, but it seems like where James forgot to put the golf cart in neutral. While he got off the cart, the six began going backwards before the host jumped in and did the needful.

