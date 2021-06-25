Gwyneth Paltrow, who is best known for her roles in movies such as Seven, Sliding Doors, A Perfect Murder and Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is filled with swag. The actress, who is also known for selling quirky items on Goop, was filled with swag even in the ’90s and this pic with Brad Pitt is proof.

For the unversed, after starring together in Seven, Paltrow and Brad Pitt began dating in 1994. The duo even got engaged later but called it off in 1997 as she was not ready for marriage. However, during this time, the duo attended the Los Angeles premiere of Living in Oblivion. She rocked a cigarette in one hand and one of the most dashing dudes of Hollywood in the other.

When snapped by the LA paps on July 12, 1995, the then-much in love couple posed while standing hand-in-hand. While Gwyneth Paltrow opted for a long-sleeved satin robe that reached her ankles over a white top, Brad Pitt looked stylish in a loose white shirt, navy blue trousers and formals shoes. Unfortunately, while Brad impressed with his fashion choice, Gwyneth failed miserably to leave a lasting impression.

While her attire disappointed us, it is the cigarette in her right hand that caught our attention. The actress looked distant as her eyes were neither towards the paparazzi or the delicious man she had her fingers interlocked with. Brad was all smiles for the paps, and we wonder what made Gwyneth Paltrow go to this far off land.

Take a look at the picture of Gwyneth & Brad Pitt at the Los Angeles premiere of Living in Oblivion here:

In a 2013 conversation reported The Cut, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about smoking and said that life is interesting when she finds the “balance between cigarettes and tofu.” Elaborating on it, she said, “My one light American Spirit that I smoke once a week, on Saturday night.” Well, in 1995, we guess she smoked more than one ciggy a week.

