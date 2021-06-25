Sing 2 Trailer Out! Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson's Animated Comedy Is Set To Take You On A Laughter-Riot Ride

Preparing their fans and audience for a melodious journey, Universal Pictures has just dropped the release of their star-studded animated sequel – Sing 2. The movie is the second instalment of the hip-shaking music comedy Sing that will see Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly reprise their roles.

The trailer starts on a hilarious note with Buster aiming to debut a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. However, to achieve that, he promises Jimmy Crystal the appearance and performance by Bono. The problem arises when he realizes that Bono has long retired. This animated musical comedy film embarks on a quest to find the now-isolated Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.

Going by the trailer, Sing 2 revolves around dozens of classic rock and pop hit songs, which adds signature humour and heart into the definitive feel-good cinematic version of the film with quotable punchlines. Fans are left at the very edge of their seats as the trailer braces them for a series of musical animated comedy that’s going to blow their minds.

Among Sing franchise newcomers are Bono, who plays the roaring rock legend and lion Clay Calloway, a recluse who the McConaughey-voiced Koala Buster Moon attempts, along with his friends, to bring out of retirement. Sing 2 is written and directed by Garth Jennings, who helmed the original. Pic is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy.

Check out the trailer here –



