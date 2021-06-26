There is no doubt that Amber Heard is one of the controversy’s most favourite child out there. Her moves more than often have left many upset, and at this point, even her breathing is offending many across the globe. But did you know at one point Amber was called out for walking a red carpet with her supposed girlfriend, and it turned out to be false, but she stood tall and gave it back to the trollers.

For the unversed, back in 2010, the world turned heads when Amber Heard walked on the red carpet at GLAAD with her girlfriend and the world thought she had come out. And her telling a reporter that GLAAD is one of the many reasons that she can come out, served as a cherry on a hot cake. But later turned out she wasn’t coming out. This created a whirlpool against her. Read on to know what happened next and what she had to say about the same.

“I could tell by the look on this person’s face it was a big deal,” she said at The Economist’s second annual Pride & Prejudice event Thursday, E! Online reports. “My poor publicist. Then I realized the gravity of what I had done and why so many people — studio execs, agents, advisors — did not want this coming before my name.”

Amber Heard spoke about how the bise*ual label is termed problematic when associated with a leading lady. “As a leading lady, there’s a certain amount of wish fulfilment. I was asked, ‘How is anyone going to invest in you romantically if they think you’re unavailable?” Heard said. The misconception is that if a woman is bis*xual, the audience cannot invest in a heteronormative fantasy.

