Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has talked about her love for DJing. She says she simply followed her passion and that playing music and performing has always been her superpower.

Advertisement

Paris posted a picture of her playing music in a club on Instagram late Saturday night, according to India time. She looks drop-dead-gorgeous in an electric blue outfit paired with sunglasses and bejewelled earphones.

Advertisement

Alongside the image, Paris Hilton wrote, “When I first decided to learn to DJ, I simply followed my passion, my love for music and the joy I felt being able to light up a room and share that energy with others. Playing music and performing has always been my superpower.”

Paris Hilton added that she did not know she would become the highest-paid female DJ in the world. Talking about it, she wrote, “I didn’t know that I would become the highest-paid female DJ in the world or have residencies DJ’ing across the world. With every set I perform, I love to leave my heart on the stage.”

Stay tuned to Komoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: 365 Days’ Michele Morrone Breaks Silence On The Reports Of Starring In A Bollywood Film: “My Team Has Been…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube