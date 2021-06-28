Hollywood actress Megan Fox asserted that she has been bisexual for over two decades, in a new social media post. Although she came out over a decades ago, she doesn’t often openly address her sexuality.

Advertisement

Fox, who is part of the LGBTQIA community, celebrated her “over two decades” of bisexuality by sharing a number of sultry selfies flaunting rainbow-tip manicure in honour of Pride Month.

“Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades @moveon @intoactionus #pride,” Megan Fox wrote as the caption with rainbow emojis.

In the comment section of the post, her followers wrote how much they love her for putting herself out there and reminding everyone that Megan Fox is a member of the LGBTQIA community.

“Honey you made us realise the B in a lot of us,” a fan wrote.

Another wrote: “My fellow bi queen.”

Some were shocked as they did not know that Megan Fox is bisexual.

The first time Megan Fox opened up publicly about her sexual identity was in a 2008 interview.

Fox, who shares three kids with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, also used her social media to speak publicly about LGBTQ+ rights.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly searched his girlfriend Megan Fox’s house with a weapon to search for an intruder, though he felt he needed to call a “ghostbuster” because there was no one there.

“I’ll be in bed with her and the door would just like (open) but no one is there. And wind doesn’t go through eight hallways to make it to the master bedroom hallway to flip it open,” Kelly said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: “That’s when I started going, ‘This is disturbing’, minus the part when she first moved into the house and the outside doors were doing that. Megan Fox called me, she locked herself in the bedroom one time, I came through. I had a weapon to make sure everyone was safe and I went through the house with the weapon and then we realised we needed ghostbusters. What I had was not going to defeat whatever enemy was in the house. That realisation came later, that we were looking for a culprit that doesn’t exist.”

The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, feels his home is haunted.

He told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres: “At my house, everyone who comes and stays past 7pm is like, ‘Yeah there’s definitely something in your kitchen’ but I realised they’re like, high ghosts. They’re always making ghost snacks or washing ghost dishes, they’re only doing pantry or refrigerator things so sometimes I let off a ‘thank you’.”

Must Read: 365 Days’ Michele Morrone Breaks Silence On The Reports Of Starring In A Bollywood Film: “My Team Has Been…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube