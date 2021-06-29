English star Benedict Cumberbatch has been roped in for the adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons”.

The 44-year-old joins the cast of the upcoming big-screen project that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Rege-Jean Page, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“After narrating the animated film, Benedict couldn’t be in the film version. Filming has been in the UK too, so it was convenient for him travel-wise,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

This is not the first time Cumberbatch is featuring in a fantasy adaptation. He previously has voiced Smaug and Sauron in Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” trilogy.

“Dungeons & Dragons”, which is set to be released in 2023, has been shooting on locations such as the Wells Cathedral in Somerset, Alnwick Castle in Northumberland and Carrickfergus Castle in Ireland, where Rodriguez was spotted on a scooter in costume on her way to the castle.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who produces and stars in the upcoming film, “The Mauritanian”, says he picked up the book “Guantanamo Diary”, on which the film is based, and read it from the beginning to end. The star claims he was just blown away by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, whose life inspires the story.

Based on harrowing events that happened post 9/11, “The Mauritanian” follows the story of Slahi (played by Tahar Rahim), who was captured by the US government and imprisoned for years without trial at Guantanamo Bay. It is an inspiring account of survival against all odds as Slahi fought for freedom.

Cumberbatch who is the producer of the film, also essays the character of military prosecutor Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Couch.

“I picked the book up and read it from the beginning to end and was just blown away by Mohamedou, by his humanity and his humour, his extraordinary endurance, the fact that he came through all of this and emerged to teach us all something about the indefatigable joy of the human spirit. I was utterly charmed by him and his story was heartbreaking and troubling,” he said.

