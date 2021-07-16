We all love Jim Hopper from Stranger Things. He might even be a lot of people’s favourite character from the whole series. There are also some characters that were our least favourite and just like us, even David Harbour has a least favourite scene partner from the show.

Harbour played the role in Marvel’s Black Widow released recently. He was cast as Alexei, a Russian super-soldier who was once the costumed champion Red Guardian and lived a thrilling life.

David Harbour appeared as a guest on the popular YouTube series ‘Hot Ones’ where he shared how difficult it was to work with a dog on the Netflix series. He did not hold back while sharing the comments.

“I hated that f*cking dog so bad,” David Harbour said in the Hot Ones’ interview. He explained to the host Sean Evans that the dog was not as well-trained as the production had been told which got under the actors’ skin big time.

He added, “Take after take it would wander off or do something and then I remember the trainer on the sidelines going, ‘Come on! We got to make our money!’ Yeah, I walked up to them, and I was like, ‘You know, the Byers should probably have that dog put to sleep next season.’”

David’s wish came through, as we did not see that dog on the shoe since the initial season. “We never talk about it the whole rest of the show,” Harbour said. “We should find it in the Upside Down in one of these future seasons.”

