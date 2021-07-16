Deadpool 3 is one of the most awaited flicks across the globe. Of course Marvel focusing more on other projects (at least how it’s seen by the world) and not speeding up the Ryan Reynolds starrer has agitated the fans. But that does not stop the rumour mill from churning out updates from the insiders. While Ryan is taking a lot of control over the project that is dear to him, he now wants an MCU character in it, and we wish it happens to be true.

We all almost died laughing a couple of days ago when Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds released the video he claimed to be his MCU debut. But it was actually Deadpool joined by Taika Waititi’s Korg to review the trailer of Reynolds’ new film Free Guy. Both went on to bring their A comedy game, and we are left laughing. Now imagine if they join forces for a film? Well, below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

If the latest report on We Got This Covered is anything to go by, Ryan Reynolds sitting down with Korg was not just a funny video, but the actor has plans. Yes, you read that right. Ryan wants Korg played by Taika Waititi in Deadpool 3. And one can only imagine the laugh riot the movie will become if the actor-filmmaker and the Red Notice fame join forces in the one of its kind Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.

Meanwhile, while sharing the Merc With The Mouth reviewing Free Guy trailer with Korg, Ryan Reynolds took the moment to criticise Marvel’s slow-paced decisions on Deadpool 3. The actor in his caption wrote, “DP is officially in the MCU! He’s starting with reaction videos, then some social influencer work, onto Parks appearances all leading up to some after-credit work by 2030.”

On Twitter, Reynolds’ post with the same video revealed that “If you include Deadpool’s cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made.”

