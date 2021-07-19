Justin Bieber is one of the most followed celebrities across the globe. Thanks to his successful music career, the pop singer enjoys a crazy fan following on social media with over 183 million followers on Instagram. Justin is soon going to start touring and let’s take a look at his tour bus that includes a sauna, bedroom and a sneaker closet – that sounds like a dream bus, right?

The video is shared by GQ on their YouTube channel and fans are going gaga over the amenities in his bus.

Justin Bieber’s tour bus is lavish and screams luxury at its best. The sprawling space is big enough to live in and has a sauna, a bedroom, a workstation and a sneaker closet. Whoa, that’s so many things in just a bus!

The Baby singer also showcased his favourite artwork from ‘Cash Only’ in his bus along with his wife Hailey Bieber’s picture with their pet dog, Oscar.

And as Justin Bieber moves into a huge space, he says, “And back here is my bedroom. This is where I will sleep when I’m on the road when I travel.”

The singer also gave a tour of his bathroom and sauna at the back of the bus. Revealing his favourite part of the bus, Justin said ‘the lounging area with a folding couch’. “The cool thing about this bus is that it’s with me on the tour; the band comes on here, the dancers and the crew; it’s a good space,” Bieber said.

Watch the full video here:

And while you’re watching Justin Bieber giving us his bus tour, also read the comments on the video below. The fans are going gaga over his maturity and positivity.

