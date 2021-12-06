Prime Minister Narendra Modi once used Avengers: Endgame references to take a dig at his rival, Rahul Gandhi, back in 2019. Even before the film was released, a huge hype was created around it. The final movie of the Avengers franchise became a historic achievement for the MCU as almost all the superheroes gathered to fight Thanos. It was an emotional ride for the fans as well, as they had to witness the death of Iron Man.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Endgame was released on 26 April 2019 and starred Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Tom Hiddleston, and many, many more actors.

Avengers: Endgame became so famous that even PM Narendra Modi used the film in one of his speeches. During an interview, Rajat Sharma, the Editor-in-Chief and Chairman of India TV, prime minister gave insights into his routines, mindsets, and relationship with other political leaders. He also talked about allegations of selling out land worth crores to a businessman in Gujarat made by Rahul Gandhi while referring to the Marvel film.

“Sometimes I hear 1 lakh 30 thousand crores, sometimes I hear 40 thousand Crore, sometimes I heard 80 thousand Crore, he has quoted so many figures,” PM Narendra Modi said. He further added, “I’ve heard that a film ‘Avengers’ is doing the rounds these days and that people from different planets are a part of that film.”

“The scriptwriter of the film ‘Avengers’ must have mentioned a number, specifying the size of the people all over the world, which seems to have leaked to him (Rahul Gandhi),” Modi said.

The echoes created by Avengers: Endgame reached the ears of PM Narendra Modi as well. Now, the hype created by the film is matched by the excitement created around the upcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, and many actors.

