The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding in light speed with each passing day. With the gates open, Hollywood is happily walking in and new projects that are been announced are introducing new big names, one being Harry Styles. But what is also making headlines is the names that are walking out of the universe. For instance the rumours of Tom Holland’s contract ending to Benedict Cumberbatch’s stint as the mighty Doctor Strange. The latter now talks about the same.

Advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in and as Doctor Strange in 2016. The actor soon became one of the most sought-after names in the studio and there was no looking back. We are now in the week, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the shores. The movie witnesses Tom Holland alongside Cumberbatch and he opens the gates to Multiverse creating havoc in the life of Peter Parker.

Advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch now opens up about the idea of playing Doctor Strange for years. He talks about not thinking of vacating the mantle anytime soon. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the latest report by We Got This Covered, Benedict Cumberbatch was asked about his times as Doctor Strange. The star is open to playing the character for many years more. He says he has no problem playing the Master Of The Mystic Art until the character is interesting. “So long as the character is interesting and challenging and doing fantastic things in the MCU, why not?” Cumberbatch said.

Meanwhile, it was recently when Benedict Cumberbatch also opened up about his time working on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. He revealed that he hasn’t read the complete script of the movie yet and that he did it on purpose. “You know it’s a dead-end [to ask for spoilers], but I can tell you this: It’s a riotous film. I don’t want to give anything away – and I haven’t actually read the whole script! I did that on purpose because I just want the ride.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: The Matrix Resurrections Promises Kicka*s Action & It Involves Keanu Reeves’ Head Being Slammed Into A Wall, Exciting Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube