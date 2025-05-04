There is a negligible buzz around Sanjay Dutt’s horror-comedy, The Bhootnii. The decision of a box office clash against Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 has worsened the situation. It is not performing up to the mark at the ticket windows. Scroll below for day 3 box office collections!

Slight growth on Saturday

There are a plethora of options at the ticket windows. As most know, Raid 2 is dominating the ticket windows. But Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat, and Ground Zero are also welcoming footfalls. The Bhootnii is among the last choice for the audience. It witnessed only 7% growth on Saturday, earning 1.27 crores.

The 3-day total at the Indian box office lands at 3.49 crore net, which is around 4.11 crores in gross earnings. Of course, this is not what one expects from a film starring Sanjay Dutt, but the reviews haven’t been very favorable either.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of The Bhootnii below:

Day 1: 1.19 crores

Day 2: 1.03 crores

Day 3: 1.27 crores

Total: 3.49 crores

It will enjoy a 4-day extended weekend yet fail to enter the top 10 opening weekends in Bollywood. The Bhootnii needed a minimum of 12.26 crores to steal the #10 spot from Emergency but that’s way out of reach.

The Bhootnii vs Bollywood’s last horror-comedy!

Needless to mention, it’s been an era of horror-comedy in Bollywood. Even small-scaled movies like The Munjya have shined bright at the box office. The last release in the genre was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan starrer had earned 110.20 crores in its opening weekend. In comparison, Sanjay Dutt’s film is almost 97% lower.

