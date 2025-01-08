Tamil actor Vishal, who was recently seen promoting his 12-year-long film Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C and starring Vishal, Anjali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles, was seen in a pathetic condition.

During the event, Vishal was seen taking his assistant’s support while walking and appeared to have shaky hands during his speech, which has raised concerns over his health condition.

According to reports, he was suffering from a high fever, but there has been no official confirmation about his health condition.

Amidst all this controversy regarding Vishal’s health condition, a popular YouTuber posted the reason for Vishal’s bad health condition, which has gone viral.

He mentioned that Vishal had undergone eye surgery during the shooting of Avan Ivan with Bala, as we can see from his squint-eye look.

This surgery is the main reason for his bad health condition, is what the YouTuber has to say, and claims that even after the shooting, he wasn’t able to recover from the surgery, so he has faced one-sided headaches for a long time, and because of that he consumed a lot of drugs, which has now affected it and resulted in worse health conditions.

Despite all this chaos, Vishal’s fans have been praising him for his hard work in the role of Avan Ivan and praying for his speedy recovery.

Vishal was admitted to Apollo Hospital right after this event, and the officials released a report confirming that actor Vishal contracted viral fever and was advised to rest completely.

Madagajaraja, directed by Sundar C, stars Vishal and an ensemble cast including Santhanam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonu Sood, and Anjali. It was initially shot and completed in 2012 under Gemini Film Circuit’s production.

After a 13-year delay, the film will release during Pongal, i.e., on 12th January, 2025.

