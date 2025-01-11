Sonu Sood-led Fateh released yesterday, becoming the first Bollywood film of 2025 to hit theatres. The trailer grabbed attention due to its intriguing content, and it was expected that the start would be fair to decent. Further, the makers played a masterstroke by announcing discounted ticket rates, which boosted the opening day collection. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 1!

The Bollywood action thriller marks the directorial debut of Sonu Sood, and interestingly, his wife is also on the board as one of the producers. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz in key roles. So far, it has received mixed reviews from critics. Among audiences, it is faring with fair to decent word-of-mouth. While the action and Sonu’s performance are getting praised, the screenplay and overall execution are being criticized.

A day before the release, the makers announced discounted ticket rates of 99 rupees, which helped attract decent footfalls yesterday. Now, as per the official number coming in, Fateh clocked 2.61 crore net on day 1 at the Indian box office. It’s not a big number, but it’s some sort of start on the board.

Last year, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas was the first Bollywood theatrical release. It opened at 2.30 crore net at the Indian box office. Compared to Merry Christmas, Fateh earned a 13.47% higher collection.

The Sonu Sood directorial needs to maintain momentum today and tomorrow. Due to normal ticket rates, footfalls will be impacted, but if the film stays similar to yesterday, it’ll be a decent result. Let’s see how the opening weekend turns out.

There’s some competition in the form of Game Changer, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (re-release), and Pushpa 2, but Fateh still has a chance to score.

