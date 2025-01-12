Mufasa: The Lion King has lost its momentum at the box office after the boosted days from the New Year’s Day. It has dropped significantly and has also lost multiple theatres. Not only that, the animated feature by Disney has also lost its #1 spot to the new release Den of Thieves 2. Scroll below for the deets.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is a heist film starring Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. in the lead roles, reprising their characters from the previous film. It was released in the US by Lionsgate and beat Mufasa and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to occupy the top spot in the daily box office chart in the US. It collected $5.8 million on its opening day on Friday, more than double what Mufasa earned on that day.

For the unversed, Mufasa: The Lion King was made on a reported budget of $200 million, and it has already recovered that budget as it has crossed the $400 million mark worldwide. Meanwhile, in the United States, Mufasa grossed a decent $2.9 million on 4th Friday, which is way less than what The Lion King had collected in 2019 at the same time. The animated feature lost 305 theatres on Friday and experienced a dip of -62.5% from last boosted Friday, as per Luiz Fernando’s report.

At the international markets, Mufasa: The Lion King collected more than $300 million, and the overseas cume stood at $307.94 million. Adding the $178.5 million domestic cume to the overseas cume, the film’s worldwide cume stands at $486.44 million.

The film has surpassed Venom: The Last Dance at the global box office and is now the 9th highest-grossing film of 2024. The Disney feature was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

