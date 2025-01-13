The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Telugu actioner Daaku Maharaaj was released yesterday (January 12). The film has witnessed a decent opening in accordance with the buzz and the prediction. However, the film has failed to break the record of NBK’s previous Sankranti opening, the 2023 film Veera Simha Reddy.

Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Day 1

On its first day, according to Sacnilk, the Nandamuri Balakrishna witnessed an opening of 22.5 crore in accordance with the early estimates. Earlier, the early trends of the film’s opening was also said to be between 22 to 24 crores. However, the film could have scored a better opening with a more buzz.

Daaku Maharaaj Fails To Break The Record Of Veera Simha Reddy

Before Daaku Maharaaj, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s earlier Sankranti release was the film Veera Simha Reddy, which was released on January 12, 2023. The movie had opened at 33.6 crores. This is almost more than 10 crores higher than the opening of NBK’s 2025 Sankranti release. Well, it will be interesting to see how does the graph of the movie transcends through this week. The pressure is high on the movie since it is reportedly mounted at a budget of almost 100 crores. Not only this, but the film might face a tough competition from the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer, which was released on January 10, 2025. The film needs a more positive word of mouth in the coming days to see a boost in the collection. It has opened to a mixed response from the fans and the critics alike.

About The Movie

Daaku Maharaaj has been directed by Bobby Kolli. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The music has been composed by SS Thaman.

