Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest release, Daaku Maharaaj, opened at the box office much better than his last release. However, the opening day number of the Bobby Koli film could not surpass the day 1 collection of NBK’s last Sankranti release.

In 2024, NBK arrived with Bhagavanth Kesari, which earned much less than his latest release. However, NBK’s last Sankranti release, Veera Simha Reddy, opened much higher at the box office than his current release.

Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Sunday, January 12, the film earned in the range of 22 – 24 crore at the box office. This is almost 35% higher than Nandamuri Balakrishna’s last release, Bhagavanth Kesari, which opened at the box office at 16.6 crore.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Last Sankranti Release

NBK’s last Sankranti release at the box office was Veera Simha Reddy, which arrived on January 12, 2023, earning a huge 33.6 crore at the box office. Almost 10 crore higher than NBK’s 2025 Sankranti release.

Tollywood’s Last Sankranti Hit

Daaku Maharaaj opened 80% higher than Tollywood’s last Sankranti hit HanuMan. Teja Sajja’s supernatural sci-fi drama opened at 12.5 crore at the box office. In its lifetime, the film earned 201 crore, which might be a tough target for NBK to achieve!

While NBK surpassed HanuMan’s opening, it could not cross the opening day number of the other Sankranti release of 2024 Guntur Kaaram. Mahesh Babu‘s film earned 42 crore on its opening day and 127 crore in its lifetime. It would be interesting to see if NBK’s latest release grows at the box office over the Sankranti holiday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

