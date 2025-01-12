Ram Charan’s Game Changer is taking slow and small yet steady steps at the box office. The weekend total of the political drama stands at an estimated collection of 93 crore. In fact, in three days, it has surpassed two important films in the actor’s career.

Ram Charan’s Last Sankranti Release

The RRR superstar’s last Sankranti release arrived in 2019. Vinaya Vidheya Rama opened at the box office at 34 crore, and the film earned 44.7 crore over its first weekend. The film ended its lifetime run at 79.83 crore.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, January 12, Game Changer witnessed a steep drop at the box office, bringing only 17 crore. This was almost a 22% drop from the previous day, Saturday, which brought 22 crore at the box office.

Ram Charan brought almost 13 crore more than the entire lifetime collection of his last Sankranti release, Vinaya Vidheya Rama. In fact, the estimated first weekend of 93 crore for the S Shankar film is 108% higher than Vinaya Vidheya Rama’s 44.7 crore.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 54 crore

Day 2: 22 crore

Day 3: 17 – 19 crore* (estimated)

Total: 93 – 95 crore* (estimated)

Will Sankranti Holiday Push Towards 100 Crore Mark?

It would be interesting to see if the Sankranti holiday would push the film toward the 100-crore mark at the box office. It still has a long way to go before it surpasses the last Sankranti releases – Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan. Mahesh Babu’s film earned 127 crore, and Teja Sajja’s film ended its lifetime run at 201 crore.

