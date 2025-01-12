Marco’s Hindi version at the box office has performed for another day in a good range, and in 23 days, it stands at a total of 11.45 crore at the box office. The Hindi version has outperformed expectations and is running towards the 15 crore mark, and it might hopefully touch it!

The first weekend of the film brought only 8 lakh at the box office. The two days of the fourth weekend have already brought 65 lakh! This is 937% higher than the entire 1st weekend already!

Marco Hindi Box Office Collection Day 23

Marco, on the 23rd day, the fourth Saturday, January 11, earned 42 lakh at the box office. This was a jump of 82% at the box office from the previous day, which earned 23 lakh, bringing a total of 65 lakh in two days of the fourth weekend. Hopefully, it would lead the weekend to 1 – 1.1 crore total.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the Hindi version of the action thriller at the box office.

Week 1: 0.28 crore

Week 2: 4.6 crore

Week 3: 5.92 crore

4th Friday: 0.23 crore

4th Saturday: 42 lakh

Total: 11.45 crore

The Hindi version of the film stands unaffected despite the arrival of Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Sonu Sood’s Fateh at the box office!

About Marco

Rated 7.7 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Marco says, “The story of gangster Marco and the powerful Adat family, who dominate Kerala’s gold mafia.” Helmed by Haneef Adeni, the action thriller stars Unni Mukundan and Kabir Duhan Singh in the lead roles.

