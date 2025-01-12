Unni Mukundan starrer Marco is refusing to surrender at the box office, and in 23 days, the action thriller stands at a total collection of 58.15 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, it has entered the 100 crore club worldwide, becoming the sixth Malayalam film of 2024 to enter the 100 crore club.

The film initially fought piracy and then controversies surrounding allegations of glorifying violence. But despite all the negativity, it has managed to stick to a glorious pace at the box office.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 23

Marco, on the 23rd day, the fourth Saturday, January 11, earned 70 lakh at the box office. This was a jump of 75% at the box office from the previous day, which earned 40 lakh, bringing a total of 1.1 crore in two days of the fourth weekend. Hopefully, it would lead the weekend to 1.6 – 1.7 crore total.

Budget & Profit

Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, the film has earned 58.15 crore, churning out a profit of 28.15 crore and registering 93.83% return on the investment. It is only 1.85 crore away to attain a hit verdict. Meanwhile, it needs only 4.85 crore to axe the profits made by Abraham Ozler.

The Mammootty film was the first Malayalam hit film of 2024 and it churned out a profit of 110% at the box office.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the action thriller at the box office.

Week 1: 27.6 crore

Week 2: 16.3 crore

Week 3: 13.15 crore

4th Friday: 0.4 crore

4th Saturday: 0.70 crore

Total: 58.15 crore

