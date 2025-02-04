Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, became the first Malayalam movie to achieve pan-Indian success during its theatrical run. The film’s triumph catapulted Mukundan to pan-Indian stardom. In a recent interview with OTTplay, the actor shared his thoughts on the Malayalam film industry’s pan-Indian aspirations.

While acknowledging that certain actors might pursue such success, Unni Mukundan expressed skepticism about the industry as a whole adopting this approach, citing its inherent nature. He further emphasized that he personally does not want the Malayalam film industry to chase pan-Indian trends. “I don’t want the entire industry to now follow that trend. It’s not the right way,” he stated.

According to Unni Mukundan, Malayalam movies should be marketed and appreciated for the quality of their content rather than conforming to the market’s demands. He believes that pan-Indian films often prioritize market demands over artistic integrity. “Making a film to fulfill market requirements means that you are eyeing 50% business and only giving your 50% to art,” he explained.

The Garudan star prefers to create films on his own terms without compromise. “I would rather try to make a film that I like the way I want, and hope that it functions exactly how Marco did,” he stated. Unni Mukundan clarified that Marco was never intended for a pan-Indian audience. “We made a film, let it go to the market, and it traveled. That’s the best way,” he said.

He views the idea of being pan-Indian as a burden while also acknowledging the financial stakes involved in achieving such success. “But then you also must understand that there is money involved, you would definitely want the movie to travel so that the business survives,” Mukundan added.

