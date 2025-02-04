Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently shared an interesting connection between his films Kabir Singh and Animal and actor Naga Chaitanya. Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently attended the Thandel event in Hyderabad. He revealed that Naga Chaitanya’s real-life style and personality have played an essential role in shaping the characters of Kabir Singh and Ranvijay Singh.

He explained that Naga Chaitanya’s dressing style and his driving luxury cars like his Lamborghini influenced his film characters. Sandeep Reddy Vanga admitted that he even asked his costume designer to take inspiration from Naga Chaitanya’s Kabir Singh and Animal wardrobe.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movies are known for their intense storytelling and strong male leads, who always blend romance and aggression. Both Kabir Singh and Animal became major hits, establishing themselves as cult classics.

At the same event, Sandeel Reddy Vanga also made another surprising statement about actress Sai Pallavi. He revealed that she was initially considered for the role of Preeti in Arjun Reddy. However, he later decided against it after hearing that she would not be comfortable with certain aspects of the role, such as wearing sleeveless dresses or performing deep romantic scenes.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen in Thandel, where Sai Pallavi will be the lead actress. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is busy with Spirit, starring Prabhas as the lead.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Rumors of Mass Jathara Postponement Surface: Will Ravi Teja’s Film Step Aside For Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News