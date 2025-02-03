Unni Mukundan has been a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry for some time now, but he gained nationwide recognition only recently with the release of Marco. On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga achieved pan-Indian fame with his debut film Arjun Reddy, which was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh (the original was in Telugu).

His film Animal further solidified his reputation as a hitmaker. Prabhas, though known in film circles before the Baahubali franchise’s release, became a pan-Indian star with the success of Baahubali and the Kalki franchises. Now, imagine if these two actors and the director joined forces.

According to a report by Tupaki, this collaboration is happening. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently working on his upcoming film titled Spirit. He is focusing on finalizing the script and assembling the cast. As part of this process, Vanga reportedly reached out to Unni Mukundan for a potential role in the film. The report suggests that the two discussed working together on Spirit. With Prabhas as the protagonist, could Unni Mukundan be taking on the role of the antagonist?

Marco, Unni Mukundan’s latest film directed by Haneef Adeni, was a massive box office success. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed an impressive INR 102.55 crore worldwide on an approximate budget of INR 25 crore. A gripping revenge thriller, Marco is also regarded as one of the most violent films in India. For those who missed it in theaters, the movie will be available for streaming on SonyLIV starting February 14, 2025.

