The film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is set to hit the big screen on February 7, 2025. Prior to the theatrical release, a pre-release event was organized, with Allu Arjun announced as the chief guest. The organizers had publicly confirmed Allu Arjun’s attendance, and entry to the event was restricted to a select few. However, the event was live-streamed online for fans.

The event, held in Hyderabad, was scheduled to begin at 5 PM but was delayed and didn’t start until 8 PM. Despite the delay, Allu Arjun was notably absent from the event.

PLEASE NOTE : No public entry for today’s #ThandelJaathara. Enjoy the ICONIC EVENT from the comfort of your homes 🤩 ▶️ https://t.co/qIqNBFhI4T pic.twitter.com/1RDGeepeKl — Thandel (@ThandelTheMovie) February 2, 2025

The reason for Allu Arjun’s absence? His father, Allu Aravind, clarified the situation. According to him, Allu Arjun had recently returned from abroad and was suffering from severe gastritis. This health issue was the reason behind his absence from the event, as reported by 123 Telugu.

Thandel is an action-adventure romance thriller that revolves around a group of fishermen who accidentally end up in Pakistan and their daring escape. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the screenplay is co-written by Mondeti and Karthik Theeda. The film features Naga Chaitanya Akkineni as Raju, Sai Pallavi as Satya, and Sundip Ved as Rakeem.

The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with editing by Navin Nooli and cinematography by Shamdat Sainudeen. The art direction and production design are handled by Sri Nagendra Tangala. The film is produced by Allu Aravind, Koppineedi Vidya, Bhanu Prathapa, Riyaz Chowdary, and Bunny Vasu.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Rumors of Mass Jathara Postponement Surface: Will Ravi Teja’s Film Step Aside For Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News