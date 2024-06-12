Shikhar Dhawan has proven an entertaining host with his celebrity talk show, ‘Dhawan Karenge’. Three episodes have been released and received a good response. The guests who have appeared on the show so far are Akshay Kumar, Rishabh Pant, and Harbhajan Singh. The fourth celebrity who graced the show recently is YouTuber-actor Bhuvan Bam.

Bhuvan Bam made a name for himself with ‘BB Ki Vines’. He has inspired many young minds to follow their dreams. It has been quite a journey for Bhuvan to reach this stage in his career. On ‘Dhawan Karenge,’ the actor talks about his early days in Delhi and the equation he had with his parents.

Bhuvan Bam On His Journey

On Dhawan Karenge, Bhuvan Bam shared, “I started my career at Saket Moti Mahal Delux along with two of my friends. I used to sing at the place and earn a living. It was there that I learned to observe. I used to watch a lot of customers, and within some time, I could actually guess what they wanted to eat and what they would order. I don’t know how and why I learned this, but it was a great skill. Working with the waiters closely, probably helped me understand how people would think. My observation power sharpened a lot there, and I got a lot of exposure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

The YouTuber-actor also stated how his parents never said nice things to his face. However, they always appreciated his hard work. Bhuvan Bam told Shikhar Dhawan, “My parents never said nice things to me on my face, but I often overheard them appreciate my work. I wanted them to use my name and be proud and maybe get the benefit of me being a little famous, however it could never happen! My family always supported me, through thick and thin. Their love helped me keep going. YouTube was a trial and error; I was blessed and lucky enough that my hard work reached the correct audience!”

You can catch up on the fourth episode of Shikhar Dhawan’s Dhawan Karenge on Jio Cinema Premium.

Must Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Sanjay Gandhi In Deep Financial Crisis, Has Been Borrowing Money To Pay Rent: “On The Verge Of Mortaging My House”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News