One will remember Sanjay Gandhi as ‘Daddaji’ from Hina Khan led Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has also been part of Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin. The veteran star is currently facing a major financial crisis and is on the verge of mortgaging his house in Mumbai. Scroll below for all the details!

Sanjay has completed almost three decades in the Television industry. He was a close friend of Rajesh Khanna and even reportedly assisted Anurag Kashyap on Uddan. He was recently seen as Brij Bhushan in the Star Plus serial Jhanak. Unfortunately, Gandhi had been waiting for his track to resume and has been jobless since May 2024.

In an interview with ETimes, Sanjay Gandhi shared, “When I joined Jhanak, I was told I would initially shoot for around 20 days, followed by a two-month break, after which I would become an integral part of the storyline. However, so far, I have shot for a total of around 20 days over nine months and have waited patiently for my track to reopen. I haven’t heard from them since May. This is the tough part of being an actor.”