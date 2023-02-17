Bigg Boss 16 may have ended a few days back, but its contestants have been making the headlines for all the right reasons. One of the contestants, who emerged as the Bigg Boss 16 finalist, is Shalin Bhanot who’s now in the news owing to his personal life. During latest interviews, the former couple spoke about each other. For the unversed, the TV actress Kaur announced her engagement with UK-based Nikhil Patel while he was inside the BB house.

Earlier other contestants were in news- Right from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talking about her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to Tina Datta calling out makers for making MC Stan the winner of the 16th season they surely know how to make headlines.

During a recent interview, Shalin Bhanot was asked about his reaction to his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s decision to get married again. The actor stated that its normal for people to move on and one should give life another chance. “I am yet to meet and talk to her. I am very happy for her. May God bless her and give her all the happiness she deserves. It’s normal for people to move on, and they should give life another chance. Some adjustments need to be made and that’s okay,” he told ETimes.

When asked if he’s open for love again, Shalin Bhanot said, “Love is what I already have of my parents and siblings. I am giving myself another chance… but with myself.”

However later, Dalljiet Kaur spoke about Shalin Bhanot’s stint in Bigg Boss 16 and said that it is easier it was quite a havoc and is happy that the reality show is over. Kaur told RJ Siddharth Kannan, “I am sure he is happy for me. He hasn’t yet called to ask about Jaydon, so whenever he will call, he will congratulate me. He must be busy because it is so overwhelming with the PR and all the interviews, I am sure he will be happy for us,”

Coming back Dalljiet Kaur had earlier announced that she will move to London with her son Jaydon. She’s likely to tie the knot in March.

