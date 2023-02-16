Kannada actor Ganesh Kishan, who is known as Golden Star Ganesh, revealed how he got the title ‘Golden Star’ attached to his name. After giving several hits, he became a popular name in the Kannada entertainment industry.

While recalling his journey and why he got the title ‘Golden Star’, he said, “I did a show back in 2003 called ‘Comedy Tank’ in Karnataka that turned out to be a massive hit. After that, I became a film actor and whichever films I did, were all big hits.”

Ganesh became popular with the Kannada film ‘Mungaru Male’ which was released in 2006. He started his acting career with TV shows and telefilms and later received several awards for his works in Kannada cinema. He was seen in ‘Cheluvina Chittara’, ‘Gaalipata’, ‘Maleyali Jotheyali’, among others.

Ganesh further added that after becoming famous in the entertainment industry, he was given the title of ‘Golden star’ by the people. “As a result of that, the people of Karnataka bestowed upon me the title ‘Golden Star’. However, I must say that I am not the golden star, but it is the people who gave me this title who are golden stars. And I am grateful for their affection towards me,” he added.

He is appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Sohail Khan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Jishu Sengupta, Sonu Sood, Binoo Dhillon, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, Sudheer Babu, and Jiiva to promote the Celebrity Cricket League which is starting from February 18 and these stars are going to be part of the event.

There are going to be eight teams in the sportainment event and it will be happening in different cities. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

