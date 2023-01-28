The Kapil Sharma Show: Piyush Mishra Recalls Working With Anurag Kashyap & Manoj Tripathi In 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Actor, playwright, lyricist, and screenwriter Piyush Mishra talked about the bond he shared with Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and director Anurag Kashyap in the 2012 film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

He shared: “Manoj and I have been friends since a long time and both of us used to do theatre in Delhi since the 80s. And, I have known Anurag since 1986 from Delhi and we connected again when we started working together in 1989.”

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was released in 2012 and it was all about politics, and power struggle between three families. It featured Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the major roles. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap.

As the movie completes its 10 years, Piyush, who is known for his acting skills in ‘Maqbool’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Varun Grover, Sneha Khanwalkar, Jameel Khan, Aditya Metha, Zeishan Quadir, Vineet Kumar Singh and director Anurag Kashyap as a celebrity guest.

Piyush shared working in the film and his association with Anurag.

“Anurag used to come to watch our theatre plays and was our audience, since then we had this priceless bond. Then when I came to Mumbai, I saw a play and called him immediately to know more about it. But, he never told me who made it. But with time after every film, I decide not to work with Anurag but he has something that makes me come back again,” he concluded.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

