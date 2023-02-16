Ram Charan is back in full swing post his smashing run with RRR. Not that he wasn’t a known face across the country, but it’s the historic success of the SS Rajamouli directorial which has forced everyone to keep their eyes on his next move. Apparently, the actor is doing a pan-India biggie with Shankar (RC15) and there’s one exciting update about it. So keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Ram has been flooded with some mega offers but the most important and hyped-up film is his next with genius Shankar. The director is among the biggest filmmakers in India and his name has its own brand value. So it’s obvious that expectations are sky-high, especially considering the fact that Shankar is known for his visionary and grand-scale films.

As far as one knows, Ram Charan’s next with Shankar, which carries a working title ‘RC15’, is mounted on a huge budget. Now, as per the report on Tracktollywood.com, the makers are spending a huge amount of 30 crores just to shoot songs. For each song, the budget is said to be above 5 crores, which is really jaw-dropping.

For RC15, big names like Jani Master, Prem Rakshit, Bosco Caesar, Ganesh Acharya and Prabhudeva are reportedly roped in for songs. Shankar is well known for churning out some of the most expensive songs and this time too there’s no exception. It would be a visual treat for sure!

Meanwhile, RC15 is a political thriller backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. It is planned for a release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

