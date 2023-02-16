After giving an underwhelming film like Beast, Thalapathy Vijay has made a smashing comeback with Varisu. The film saw itself in a big clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu but as we all know, it was Vijay who won the battle scheduled during Pongal. Now, in the latest worldwide box office update, his latest family entertainer has crossed the 300 crore mark and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film has a family-friendly genre due to which it enjoyed a huge benefit of the Pongal holidays. Post that, the decent word-of-mouth helped the film in sustaining despite a strong competitor like Ajith’s Thunivu, which too was doing good. A few days back, we reported how Vijay got his highest-grossing film ever with his latest film. Now, the family entertainer has added another feather to its hat!

As per the latest update, Varisu has entered the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office. In India, it has earned 178.10 crores nett so far, which equals 210.15 crores gross. In overseas, it has earned 90 crores gross. On the whole, the global collection stands at a whopping 300.15 crores gross.

Varisu has now slowed down at the box office and will be wrapping up its theatrical run very soon.

Meanwhile, after Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. Vijay and Lokesh will be reuniting after delivering a commercial success, Master. So it’s obvious that the film is high on buzz. On top of that, it is rumoured to be a part of Lokesh’s universe i.e. in connection with Kaithi and Vikram, multiplying the excitement by infinity.

