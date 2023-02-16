Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is all set to hit big screens tomorrow. The year 2023 started with a bang for Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan and everyone has high hopes for Kartik‘s film to carry on the momentum. However, the advance booking details for day 1 narrate a totally different and disappointing tale. Keep reading to know more!

Initially, the Rohit Dhawan directorial was scheduled to release on 10th February but a couple of weeks ago, the makers announced that the film has been pushed to 17th February. While many are calling it a smart move as it would have suffered due to Pathaan‘s juggernaut, others are slamming it as a suicidal move as it will be now clashing with Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Speaking about the pre-release buzz, Shehzada hasn’t generated excitement among the audiences like his previous release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It could be clearly seen through the ticket sales as the film has sold tickets worth 60 lakhs till now through advance booking for day 1. It’s clearly a disappointing start as far as advance ticket sale is concerned.

Most major centres like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR are dull and are yet to show a spark. With just 1 day more to go, Shehzada should at least touch the 1 crore mark. As Kartik Aaryan possesses a good following among the youth audience, all eyes are set on walk-ins now.

Meanwhile, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

