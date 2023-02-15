Riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan returns to big screens with Shehzada. Also starring Paresh Rawal, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav and others in key roles, the film releases this Friday. It’s an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and everyone is excited about its performance at the box office. As we are close to D-Day, let’s see how this family entertainer is faring here, at Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

For those who don’t know, In ‘How’s The Hype?’, we conduct Twitter polls for a particular movie’s songs, trailers and other promotional stuff. Then the average of all these polls is taken as results, which are published a day or a couple of days before the movie’s release.

First look

Back in November 2022, the first look of Shehzada was unveiled. It introduces us to Kartik Aaryan’s Bantu, who carries full on swag. One can see a glimpse of massy action, seetimaar dialogue and of course, Kriti Sanon’s mesmerising beauty. However, on Twitter it didn’t receive much votes in favour as only 55% users gave it a thumbs up!

Trailer

Being a remake of a successful film like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada carries a huge responsibility of letting down the OG film. Thankfully, the trailer gives a good impression as it presents the film as a perfect popcorn entertainer. One can see Kartik nailing his character with his charm and swag. And then, there’s solid support in the form of Paresh Rawal, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedekar and Sunny Hinduja. On Twitter, it enjoyed 58% of positive votes.

Munda Sona Hoon Main song

It’s a fun playful track with typical Bollywood vibes, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Backed by amazing vocals of Diljit Dosanjh and Nikhita Gandhi, the song is composed by Pritam. It received 57% votes in favour.

Chedkhaniyan song

It’s a celebration track set in a backdrop of family event with Kartik Aaryan showing his moves. It’s a decent song supported by superb vocals of Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Shockingly, it received as low as 41% votes in favour.

Mere Sawaal Ka song

Mere Sawaal Ka is another romantic track and is likable due to refreshing beats and vocals of Shashwat Singh and Shalmali Kholgade. One couldn’t takes eyes from Kartik and Kriti such is their chemistry in the song. On Twitter, however, it received just 46% votes in favour.

Character Dheela 2.0 song

It’s a recreation of our own Bhaijaan, Salman Khan‘s Character Dheela from Ready. The song is groovy and catchy and is recreated by Abhijit Vaghani. It retains the original vocals of Neeraj Shridhar. On top of all, it Kartik Aaryan’s impeccable dance that grabs all the attention. Netizens, however, weren’t much happy about it as only 43% votes came in favour.

On the whole, Shehzada has received a thumps up from just 48% of Twitter voters. It’s a shocking result considering Kartik Aaryan is enjoying his best phase in career. May be being a remake has landed the film with its share of criticism. Nonetheless, this Rohit Dhawan directorial is expected to open well as the actor enjoys a good fan following among young audience. Post that, everything would depend on word-of-mouth.

