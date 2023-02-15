Nobody wants to stop looking at sheer outfits and this is the truth. Time and again, Bollywood celebs have flaunted their glamorous designer-filled wardrobes to stun the fashion police. From sarees to glamorous gowns, we have seen it all and been floored. But what attracts us more is the touch of quirkiness that celebs add to amp up their fashion game And that is what actress Urvashi Rautela has done once again to impress the audience with her extravagant fashion.

Does anyone need a gown? Urvashi‘s latest look features an outfit that is no cookie-cutter. Without a doubt, this Valentine’s day raises the usual flag of red dresses. So, what do you think our plans for the week are?

No, we won’t hop on the same trend train and our plan just got tweaked. To start a saga of glamour with silver and also make it happen maximally with strokes of ruched perfection. Urvashi Rautela’s ensembles are nothing less than refreshing and ravishing. Check out the details below.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela was seen donning a silver two-piece sequential dress that was perfectly synched around her waist. Featuring a waistcoat design with a round pattern over the neck and a long skirt with a high slit cut, the actress accentuated her silver glimmer game with minimal accessories. Wavy hair left open, perfectly lined eyeliner, glossy lips, and blushed cheeks rounded off her entire look. She dropped a few stories on her social media, which made her look no less than a goddess of beauty. Along with acing up her selfie game, Urvashi just took our breath away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it amassed umpteen likes in no time. Do let us know how did you like this outfit of the Urvashi Rautela? If you have a wedding at your home, you can pick this outfit for the bachelorette. Thank us later for recommending.

