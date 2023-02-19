Dalljiet Kaur has found love again and is all set to tie the knot with her US-based fiancé Nikhil Patel in March. She’s already blessed with a son, Jaydon, from her past marriage with Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot. But did you know? The actress was told that the second marriage announcement will now stop getting her work and end her career! Scroll below for all the details!

It was back in 2009 when Dalljiet got married to Shalin Bhanot after they fell in love on the sets of Kulvaddhu. They welcomed a son in 2014 but their world turned upside down within a year. The actress filed for divorce the following year accusing her then-husband of domestic violence. She took years to revive and now has finally given love another chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dalljiet Kaur now reveals how she got messages after the announcement of her second marriage. She told Times of India, “The day I declared that I am going to get married I got three to four calls demotivating me that now I’ll have to quit my career as I am getting married. I was surprised as they were telling me I shouldn’t have announced that now I will stop getting work. They all kept telling me I am going to Kenya now and nobody will give me work. I was confused about what my wedding has to do with my career.”

Dalljiet Kaur continued, “Why are they always behind my career? When I gave birth to Jaydon people told me I will only get mother’s roles. Why? I did Qayamat Ki Raat, Guddan and web shows. I had to always fight my way and why do I have to prove that I can handle both the things. Why do girls always have to prove it? Yes, I am happy to move to his house but that has nothing to do with my career as we both are very happy with my profession.”

Well, hats off to Dalljiet to breaking stereotypes and following her heart!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam Reacts To MC Stan Not Wanting To Be Her Friend & His Win Coming As A ‘Shocker’, Says “Uski Fan Following Kaafi Thi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News