Notable splits include Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife Natasha Stankovic, as well as Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. These breakups have shocked fans and sparked speculation about the reasons for their split.

The news of these breakups has dominated entertainment headlines and spurred heated debates on social media platforms. Here’s a look at some other high profile breakups that happened in 2024.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Many were surprised to learn about the divorce of businessman Bharat Takhtani and Bollywood actress Esha Deol. On June 29, 2012, the pair wed in a low-key ceremony at Mumbai’s ISKCON temple. The couple has two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

This year, Esha and Bharat released a statement together announcing their separation. They asked for privacy at this trying period and underlined their commitment to co-parenting their kids in an amicable manner.

Even after their split, Esha and Bharat showed respect for one another and a commitment to their kids’ welfare. Assuring Radhya and Miraya of a secure and caring environment continues to be their first priority. As parents, the couple’s commitment to their girls will always be the driving force.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur, a television actress, and her husband, Nikhil Patel, announced their separation in 2024. Dalljiet, known for her roles in several popular television shows, married Nikhil, a businessman, in an intimate and private ceremony.

Their marriage, which was initially a private affair, came under intense media scrutiny after they split up. Both Dalljiet and Nikhil made serious allegations against each other, which piqued the public’s interest and kept the separation in the spotlight.

Dalljiet accused Nikhil of having an extramarital affair, while Nikhil claimed that Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with their son Jaydon, which he said led to their separation.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

The split between Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in 2024 was one of the most talked-about events in the entertainment industry. The couple, known for their striking looks and frequent public appearances, had long been a media favorite. Their relationship was marked by high-profile outings and affectionate social media posts, which heightened the significance of their split for fans and the media.

There were rumors going around in May that their relationship was in danger. Curiosity was aroused by Malaika’s absence from Arjun’s birthday celebration. Malaika’s absence from the birthday celebration and Arjun’s recent cryptic social media postings suggest that they have broken up, even though neither of them has publicly declared their split.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress-model Natasa Stankovic’s relationship is terminated in 2024. The pair got engaged on January 1, 2020, and subsequently married. They have a son called Agastya.

Their split was officially published on social media, with both sides emphasizing their desire to co-parent their kid. They informed their supporters in a joint statement that, despite their personal break, they would continue to provide a caring and loving atmosphere for Agastya.

The breakup came after some conjecture, such as those about a potential divorce that surfaced after Natasa deleted Hardik’s last name from her Instagram profile.

Although Hardik and Natasa have not disclosed the specifics of their split, it is evident that they both care deeply about their son’s welfare. As they embark on this new chapter in their life, they have stated their intention to keep their relationship civil and cooperative.

