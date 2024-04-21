Esha Deol is currently making a lot of noise because of her recent spotting in Mathura. The actress offered her prayers at Vrindavan, but that’s not what’s headlining the news. Instead, her plumped lips have sparked rumors that she has gone under the knife. Scroll below for the reactions!

Earlier this year, Esha grabbed eyeballs over her broken marriage. The No Entry actress tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They’re blessed with two daughters – Radhya (2017) and Miraya (2019). After 12 years of marriage, the couple separated in February 2024. The actress seemed to be listening to her heart and undergoing makeovers!

In a viral interaction with the media, Esha Deol was seen praising the development in Mathura. She also raved about the maintenance in Vrindavan and the progress made by the city. But all one could notice was the drastic transformation in her lips.

It looks like Esha Deol has taken lip fillers; at least, that’s what netizens feel. Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter is under the attack of trolls for allegedly going under the knife.

A user wrote, “It’s called getting surgery after surgery until you look like a clown because you don’t want to age gracefully.”

Another commented, “Dont know why these people try to change their bodies.”

Botox lips look horrible, she can’t even move her lips while speaking. These beauty treatments end up giving more harm than help,” a comment read.

A user reacted, “Yaar iske lips ko kya ho gaya Hain itna bekar lag raha Hain Pahle kitni sunder tha”

“she ate too much plastic,” a troll wrote.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Once upon a time, Esha Deol looked beautiful. What happened to her now? pic.twitter.com/mOtN9m8fwE — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 20, 2024

On the professional front, Esha Deol was last seen in Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega (2023). She’s seen in limited projects, and her last series before that was Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (2022).

