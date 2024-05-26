Bigg Boss 13’s Dalljiet Kaur Accuses Second Husband Nikhil Patel Of Having An Affair, Breaks Her Silence On Marital Status!

TV Actress Dalljiet Kaur seems to be having a tough time with love. The actress, who got married to Businessman Nikhil Patel, is now accusing her Kenya-based husband of cheating and having an extramarital affair. Dalljiet Kaur, the contestant, finally breaks her silence about her return to India after just ten months. The former Bigg Boss contestant called out Nikhil Patel for having an affair publically on Instagram and revealed what happened after her much-talked-about second wedding.

Following her second marriage to Nikhil Patel in March 2023, Dalljiet Kaur has now accused her husband of having an extramarital affair. The actor and her son from her previous marriage to Shalin Bhanot relocated to Kenya shortly after her marriage to Patel. For the first few months of their marriage, Dalljiet and Nikhil shared several posts; however, the social media activity stopped soon, and Kaur returned to India with her son.

Rumors of a split between the recentlyweds began as a result. But neither Dalljiet nor Nikhil refuted or verified the information. Dalljiet finally broke her silence and posted a picture of Nikhil from his gym on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. She emphasized the letter “SN,” which alluded to the businessman’s extramarital affair.

Dalljiet lashed out and said, “You are out on social media with her shamelessly every day. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good! At least you should have publicly left your wife little dignity as I was quiet about many other things, too.”

Dalljiet Kaur had shared a mysterious picture on her Instagram stories before publishing the story condemning Nikhil Patel. “What’s your thought on extramarital affairs?” Dalljiet wrote, posting a picture of herself from her bridal photo shoot. Who is at fault here? The woman, the husband, and the girl?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

The former Bigg Boss contestant also shared a scathing caption while posting a photo of her from a bridal shoot and called out the alleged SN for being the third person in the marriage.

It is now rumored that Dalljiet Kaur, who competed in Bigg Boss 13, will participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Dalljiet and Nikhil tied the knot on March 10, 2023. Both of them were married for the second time. Nikhil is the father of two daughters from his first marriage, while Dalljiet had a son from her first marriage with actor Shalin Bhanot.

