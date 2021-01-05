Every TV Serial has given us some iconic Jodi’s who have become a part of most households. Viewers love these Jodi’s and get so attached to it that when a third wheel tries to intrude and destroy their love story, fans get personal and start hating them. But, time is proof that some of the most talked-about TV Jodi’s is not that of the main leads, but that of the Vamp and the main hero. From Komolika – Anurag in Kausautii Zindagii Kay to Maya – Arjun In Beyhadh, there are some iconic pairs of Antagonist and the main hero we secretly hoped never happened.

MANDIRA – MIHIR (KYUKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI)

Tulsi and Mihir played by Smriti Irani, and Amar Upadhyay is one of the most iconic Jodi’s of the Indian Television. Their on-screen chemistry or love was so pure that this Jodi rules our heart even today. But, the dreamy romance was broken by Mandira played by Mandira Bedi who happened to take Tulsi’s place in Mihir’s life. Even today, when we remember Mihir and Tulsi, Mandira does come in our tiny miny minds.

KOMOLIKA – ANURAG (KASAUTII ZINDAGII KAY)

Komolika is by far one of the most loved vamps of the Indian television. Be it Urvashi Dholakia or Hina Khan, both had their own charm and style and brought Komolika to life in their own way. Talking about Anurag and Prerna’s love story, they were truly star-crossed lovers. As much as fans loved to see these two together, they hated it when Komolika married Anurag. But, don’t you think Komolika looked good with Anurag? Well, don’t kill me for this.

SHAGUN – RAMAN (YEH HAI MOHABBATEIN)

Anita Hassanandani is too cute to play a vamp, and many of you would agree to me when I say this. But, she so convincingly played a negative role in Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that we could not help but hate her. As much as fans loved Ishita and Raman’s Jodi played by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel, Shagun (played by Anita Hassanandani) and Raman’s Jodi too won hearts.

MAYA – ARJUN (BEYHADH)

We all were astonished to see Jennifer Winget’s grey shade in Beyhadh. She was so good that all of us were forced to hate her beyond measures. And we need not tell you how she stole Kushal Tandon’s character Arjun from Aneri Vajani in the show. Even today, when we talk about Beyhadh, we remember Arjun only with Maya.

