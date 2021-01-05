Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actresses right now and enjoys a massive fan following post her stint in Bigg Boss 11. In fact, the reality show turned out to be a major milestone in her career and she was the first runner up of the show with Shilpa Shinde winning the season.

While Hina was a part of BB11, the actress body-shamed Shilpa and was badly trolled for the same.

Every season we see contestants taking personal digs at each other for their past life, personal connections, physical appearances and whatnot. Hina Khan once passed a nasty comment on Shilpa Shinde while she was a part of Bigg Boss 11 and said, “Meri jaisi ban kar dikha Shilpa Shinde loser. Shakal hai nahi, akal hai nahi, bhainsi jaisi hai. Karegi kya?”

Post the statement, the Hacked actress was massively trolled by the fans for body-shaming Shinde. For obvious reasons, it didn’t go well with the netizens.

Back in 2017, Karan Patel took to his Twitter account and shared videos of Hina Khan talking nasty about Shilpa Shinde. Take a look:

Ok guys get ready to troll me on this but this was important to share. Someone made this edit and im jus putting it forth for everyone to see. #ReadyForYourFrustratedReplies 😂😂 https://t.co/NAuelbv5Wq — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017 What u see here are #Facts and are not #Disrespect to Anyone. And for those over educated illetrates, what u see here is called #TheTruth and #NotTrolling so just because u dont have a strong comeback dont make it an issue about Respect. … https://t.co/WgsVNDP8eT — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017

For those of you who follow Karan on Twitter, know he’s an avid Bigg Boss fan and closely follow all the seasons.

This wasn’t the first time when Hina Khan was trolled for body-shaming someone. While she was a part of Bigg Boss 11, she spoke about the physical appearances of people including actress Sakshi Tanwar and called her cross-eyed.

Not just that, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took a dig at Gauahar Khan and said, “Bahut kam followers hain. Mere aadhe ka aadha bhi nahi hai uska.”

Hina Khan also took a jibe at South Indian actresses and revealed that she has rejected a few offers from the industry as you’re supposed to put on weight. “South mein aise chahiye unhe bulging sab,” she added.

What are your thoughts on Hina Khan getting trolled for body-shaming people? Tell us in the comments below.

