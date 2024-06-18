RRR and Animal are two of the most talked-about movies. The SS Rajamouli-directed Ram Charan and Jr NTR star in the lead roles, while the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. The former is loved for its action and story, while the latter is often criticised by some netizens and celebrities. The common factor between them is that both have been blockbusters at the box office. Now, actress Ratna Pathak Shah has shared her views on them.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has received love even at the international level. The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ also won an Oscar award. The audience is hoping for a sequel featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. On the other hand, there’s excitement for the sequel of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, too. But Ratna Pathak Shah revealed that she couldn’t watch RRR completely and has skipped watching the Ranbir starrer.

Ratna Pathak Shah On RRR & Animal Movies

In an interview, the Kapoor & Sons actress said, “Frankly, I have not seen RRR and Animal. I tried watching RRR, but I didn’t watch the entire film. I can accept that many people have liked and appreciated RRR, but it is not to my taste. However, I didn’t feel the need to watch Animal; I saw its poster and its mood and I got scared, felt distanced. Then I heard such things about it… so I didn’t watch it. I can imagine the sort of film it is.”

In the same interview with The Lallantop, Ratna Pathak Shah addressed the sex and violence portrayed in South Indian films. Ratna stated that the sexuality in their songs is on a different level. “It is an interesting contradiction — a very civilised, controlled society is shown at one level in their films, and then there is this… violence is especially incredible,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Dhak Dhak, which was released in 2023. She was also part of the web shows Trial By Fire, Happy Family: Conditions Apply, and Charlie Chopra.

Must Read: Sonali Bendre Reacts To Fans Writing Letters In Blood, Committing Suicide After Failing To Meet Her, Says “I Couldn’t Understand That Kind Of Obsession”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News