Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is finally witnessing the day of the light. The film long delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled for a release on Friday (19th March). The promos have been unveiled and are enjoying a great buzz. Director Dibakar Banerjee exclusively opened up to us about the film, signing Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and more. Read on for all the details!

Advertisement

For the unversed, SAPF is a black comedy film. The film witnesses Parineeti and Arjun who belong to 2 opposite worlds, united by their mistrust, suspicion, and hatred for each other. But where the actors first choice of the makers?

Advertisement

Dibakar Banerjee answered, “Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. We were hunting for Pinky and Arjun rapidly became the only choice for the film.”

It may come as a surprise to many but Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were barred from meeting each other in real life before filming began. It was because they are such close friends in real life but the film wanted them to build hatred against each other.

Owing to the same, Dibakar Banerjee came up with the rule to bar the actors from socializing with each other. Asked about the duo’s first reaction to seeing each other on sets after all of this, the director shared, “Parineeti was scared when she saw him, but Arjun, he didn’t care.”

Things are finally moving towards normalcy with Bollywood films finally finding their way back to theatres. Does that also scare Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar director about the footfalls in the theatres?

Dibakar Banerjee answered, “Of course there is a fear but we always had decided and were precisive about the fact that SAPF will have a theatrical release.”

Are you excited to watch Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar? Share with us in the comment section below.

Must Read: Roohi Box Office Day 6: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma’s Film Holds Well On Tuesday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube