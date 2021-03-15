Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, is all set to release this Friday. Keeping the hype for the film alive, the makers recently released a making video that has its producer and director, Dibakar Banerjee, talking about it.

In the video shred, the filmmaker opens up about shooting the film. He also has an interesting take on how a film like this cannot be made during the pandemic. Rea dit all below.

The director of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, says, “I am so happy that in the middle of COVID, I am releasing one of my films which captures the outside so much. It’s all about the outdoors, the roads of Delhi, the hills of Uttarakhand, the buses, the train stations, so you are really outside and you are with people, the texture, the locations, the mountains, the hills, the bus stations, the Gurgaon highways.”

Dibakar Banerjee then further adds, “I am so happy that, the film is releasing right now because when we see this it’s like something that we can’t show right now, something that we can’t shoot right now. It’s like glimpses of what was pre-COVID. It is such an amazing glimpse and such a nice sort of historical moment. It’s a very, very pre-COVID film.”

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a raw and edgy suspense thriller that pits Arjun Kapoor versus Parineeti Chopra. Arjun plays the role of a Haryanvi cop and Pari plays a corporate woman from New Delhi. It is being distributed worldwide by Yash Raj Films.

