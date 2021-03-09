Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer Out! It Will Be Arjun Kapoor Vs Parineeti Chopra Yet Again & We’re Super Excited

Producer and director Dibakar Banerjee’s next, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF), will present Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra as enemies. For the off-screen close friends and much loved on-screen Ishaaqzaade couple, this was an absolutely new territory to explore and they went for it.

The trailer of this much-awaited film released today and it only makes our wait for the film unbearable. Pari as always looks promising and absolutely into her character. Arjun looks raw and rustic with a beefed-up body. The trailer sure does make us curious to know what story will unfold with the movie. This thriller film may change the way we will look at this much loved on-screen and off-screen Jodi.

Dibakar Banerjee reveals, “It was Arjun Kapoor vs Parineeti Chopra on the sets of SAPF for most of the days. They have done the typical romantic films together where there’s what we call in Bollywood ‘choreography’. SAPF wasn’t choreographed. We rehearsed the basic moves and then just went for it.”

He adds, “Male violence against the woman is something we all know pretty well in the subcontinent. It’s also used often to gloat and used as prurient male-gaze click-baits while promoting a film. We wanted the violence between them to be real which meant that they really had to hit each other which became a big problem because they are old buddies and the fact that Arjun Kapoor is really very gentle.”

Dibakar said that Arjun was committed to bringing the animosity alive on screen and Pari dived deep into the character to ensure that the violence, though excruciating for her body, was necessary. The talented director says, “He’s double Pari’s size and has hands like sledgehammers. By the time the shooting ended, we stopped counting the bruises on Pari. So did she. But I love the shot where she slaps Arjun back. I wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of that one.”

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a raw and edgy thriller and is set to be released on March 19. It is being distributed worldwide by Yash Raj Films.

