Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a snapshot of some special moments with Alia Bhatt on her birthday and called the actress, her mother and sister “happy special people”.

In the Instagram image, Neetu is seen with Alia, her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

“Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people, “Neetu wrote as caption.

Earlier on Monday, Neetu had wished Alia on the latter’s birthday. “Happy birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity n strength love you loads @aliaabhatt,” wrote Neetu, along with a picture she posted on Instagram Stories.

Alia, who is dating Neetu’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, turned 28 on Monday. Ranbir, who recently tested Covid positive, is in isolation.

In December, Alia went on a holiday to the exotic resort Aman-i-khas near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, where she rang in the New Year with Ranbir, Neetu, and Soni Razdan among many others.

Alia awaits the release of her upcoming film “Gangubai Kathiawadi” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Neetu will next be seen in “Jug Jug Jeeyo” with Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

