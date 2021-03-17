Albert Einstein once rightly said, “The only source of knowledge is experience.” If there’s one actor in Bollywood that really justifies this saying for us is Shah Rukh Khan. The 55-year-old actor has become a force to be reckoned with on his own, without having a guardian angel in the industry. This one time, SRK roasted journalist Arnab Goswami and used a kick*ss one-liner.

Now, we all know King Khan’s wit and humour and nobody can compete with that.

It happened in 2018 when Shah Rukh Khan and Arnab Goswami attended an event together where SRK was talking about how media and entertainment should collaborate using digital platforms and how this will be profitable for all of us, the journalist interrupted him and said, “We are not businessman, we are all content creators and you’ve mentioned ‘Profit’ 3 times in the last five minutes.”

To which King Khan replied, “Yaar main batau, gurbat me creativity nahi hoti. Me sabko bolta hoon, ‘First get rich and then become a philosopher.’”

Listening to Shah Rukh Khan’s witty reply, his fans started clapping and rooting for him. Watch the full conversation here:

If Shah Rukh Khan can roast and have fun with David Letterman, he can definitely have a little fun banter with Arnab Goswami. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, SRK is lately shooting for his upcoming film YRF’s Pathan. There hasn’t been any official announcement for the same but the actor has been spotted many times entering and exiting the studios.

A while ago, reports of him shooting an action sequence in Dubai was going viral on the internet. And if the rumour-mill is to be believed Salman Khan have a cameo too in Pathan.

Did y’all like Shah Rukh Khan’s witty reply to Arnab Goswami? Tell us in the comments below.

