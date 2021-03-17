John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga has been one of the awaited Bollywood films ever since it was announced. It was not about the pandemic, the film could’ve released last year only but unfortunately, it got postponed to 2021. In between this time period, the makers also planned a direct OTT release. But eventually

Advertisement

The talks had started but later when the 50% restrictions from the theatres got lifted in several states, the makers finally announced the film as a theatrical release. Considering the pandemic situation back then, it was a correct decision. But here’s how the situation looks like for Sanjay Gupta directorial right now.

Advertisement

Keep on reading below for the pre-release buzz of Mumbai Saga.

Reach

Mumbai Saga is an Action and Crime Drama, a genre that enjoys good popularity among the masses. The film stars John Abraham in lead along with Emraan Hashmi which further increases its reach among the cine-goers. The trailer and music have got a decent response from the viewers but what limits the potential of the film is that it has an appeal limited to Mumbai only.

Now that wouldn’t have been a problem in a normal situation because Mumbai contributes heavily to the overall business of a Hindi film. In this case, it would’ve contributed even more. However, the city is struggling hard with COVID-19 these days and that is going to restrict a lot of potential audience from visiting cinemas.

I’ll rate the current Reach of the film as 5/10.

Buzz

A film of this genre should have a hit trailer and music. While Mumbai Saga has received a decent response from the audience on both aspects, it deserved more. The film hasn’t been able to generate enough buzz for itself because the lack of promotions has also affected it.

I’ll rate the current Buzz of the film as 4/10.

Mumbai Saga is also clashing with another major release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which will cut down its release size. A lot of single screens have permanently shut down in the past few months which has further affected its release strategy.

Looking at the current situation, the film should have an opening day of 2-3 crores.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Once Roasted Arnab Goswami Interrupting Him For Mentioning ‘Profit’ 3 Times: “Gurbat Mein Creativity Nahi Hoti”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube