Veteran actress and politician Kirron Kher has been missing from the silver screen for a while now. On her prolonged absence from Parliament sessions, fans have been worried about her ‘missing’ status. Now, Chandigarh BJP chief, Arun Soon has announced that the actress has been suffering from multiple myeloma and currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

For those of you who don’t know, multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer.

City BJP chief Arun Sood revealed about Kirron Kher’s health and said, “People had been going all out to use words like ‘missing’, ‘gumshuda’ for Kher. I just want to announce that she is suffering from multiple myeloma and undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai’s hospital.”

Sood continued and said, “We have been informed that though she is out of danger, she has to go regularly for her chemotherapy. In one week, she has to visit hospital for two hours and the next week she has to be hospitalised for a night. This is apart from the other treatment that is going on at her place.”

Arun Sood revealed that back in November, Kirron Kher was rushed to the hospital for a broken arm when she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

“On November 11 when she was rushed to the hospital in Chandigarh, it wasn’t due to a fracture or something that her arm was broken. She too was surprised because she didn’t even fall. Later, when her PET scan was done, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in her left shoulder and right arm,” Sood added further.

Arun Sood added, “It affects the bone marrow. We are hoping for her quick recovery.”

When asked that why didn’t BJP Inform everyone about her disease early on after knowing the same, Sood said, “In fact, many had started hitting below the belt and were using uncharitable words for Kher. So, I spoke to her that though this is something that is personal, yet it was high time that people knew what she was going through. Everyone has the right to take treatment.”

“Till the time, MP Kher is undergoing treatment, we are here for the public of Chandigarh as we have been constantly doing. Kher has been and is constantly in touch with us,” Arun Sood concluded.

We wish Kirron Kher a speedy recovery!

