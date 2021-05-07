Each morning you wake up checking your social media profiles, only to find some ‘out of the blue’ trends making all the noise. Twitter, especially, is a funny place where each hour we witness new trends taking place of old ones. This morning too, we found Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren, making it to the top. What intrigued us more was, he made his way in the Scam 1992 meme.

Before exploring the memes, let’s know what’s the matter. Yesterday night, Hemant Soren tweeted his experience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call. As per him, PM Modi had called him to enquire about the state’s condition amid the COVID-19 crisis. Soren claimed that Modi’s call was all about monologue (Man ki baat as he mentioned) and didn’t talk or listened to anything important.

Hemant Soren tweeted: “Today, the respected Prime Minister called. He only spoke his mind. It would have been better if he had talked about or listened to anything important.”

See the tweet:

आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फोन किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ अपने मन की बात की। बेहतर होता यदि वो काम की बात करते और काम की बात सुनते। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 6, 2021

After the tweet went viral, many people applauded Hemant Soren for his guts, while others criticized him for being disrespectful, breaking the protocol. Not just that, memers too cashed in the opportunity by making Soren the hero of Scam 1992 and much more. Take a look:

People trending #HemantSoren . Meanwhile hemant Soren after the conversation 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/hZg496cdI3 — 𝑉𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑑 (@Vinod4INC) May 7, 2021

